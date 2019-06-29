Conor McGregor Boasted About His Wealth Again, and Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes

Conor McGregor is known for being showy with his wealth. Some fans love that about him, while others seem to find it unnecessary. The retired MMA fighter recently took his bragging to an extreme on Instagram, and social media users were quick to call him out on it.
McGregor, 30, posted a series of photos of himself on the photo-sharing site wearing two different mink fur coats. Both jackets were designed by Gucci, which recently made the decision to “discontinue all animal skin clothing from their line,” according to the athlete’s caption. McGregor likened the coats, which he said he paid $55,000 and $80,000 for, to “art pieces.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
In addition to boasting about the price and uniqueness of the coats, each of which is emblazoned with a different creature according to McGregor, the championship fighter bragged about the events to which each was worn. McGregor said the furs were “iconic from a fight game standpoint,” noting that he wore one to the “first legal even in the state of New York,” and another to “the highest grossing event, and biggest crossover fight in combat sports history.”
“But remember when you got caught with the tags still on it,” one person commented.
“All I read was, ‘look at this! Look at how much I spent! Look how rich I am!!!!!!’” another wrote.
“just read through this entire thing, thinking it was gonna lead up to you donating them to some noble cause..but. no,” a third person added.
View this post on Instagram
The Original Gucci mink! I bought this coat for 55 thousand U.S Dollars at the Gucci boutique store on 5th Avenue in New York. The same location I then bought the second one, with the dragon emblazoned on the back. Costing 80k. Both these coats are hand made 1 of 1’s! None others produced. Not only are these coats iconic from a fight game standpoint – One being apart of the UFC’s first legal event in the state of New York, and the night the Champ Champ was born, and the other being apart of the highest grossing event, and biggest crossover fight in combat sports history, McGregor/Mayweather, they are now even more rare and iconic, as Gucci have since discontinued all animal skin clothing from their line. These coats are 1 of 1 and the last of their kind. All white, floor length, Gucci mink! And I have the only two in existence! The plain one has a large tiger embroidered into the seem of the coat, which I paired with a pair of wide-end Gucci pants, while the other has the unescapable dragon, emblazoned across the back, reaching around to the front, and through the entire belly of the coat! Which I paired with my very own @augustmcgregor pants! I currently have both minks in a large freezer to maintain them. I was advised this by Donatella Versace at the British Fashion awards. I’m not sure what will become of them, but I know one things for sure. These babies are iconic! One of a kind, and never to be made again! Wow! I knew upon purchase these coats would come back to me some how, and they did in PPV revenue, but the more I think of it, these babies are like art pieces now! I am going to leave them to my kids, kids. Who knows what they will be worth in many years to come? I estimate a hell of a lot! When you’re good you’re good, and when you’re great, you’re Gucci! Yours sincerely, The Gucci mink pimp, The Champ Champ, The Notorious Conor McGregor Sr.
McGregor said in his post he wasn’t certain what would become of the furs. He noted, however, that he planned to leave them to his children. McGregor said he hoped they’d pass them down to their own kids one day, noting that the value was sure to increase over time.
It wasn’t just McGregor’s bragging that Instagram commenters took issue with. Animal rights activists flocked to the comments to berate the fighter, who dubbed himself the “Gucci mink pimp,” for wearing real fur.
“Should’ve left the fur on the animal Conor,” one commenter wrote. “plenty of money to buy a good faux fur!”
“Don’t use animal skin, that is out of date man,” another added.
“Wearing fur is horrific,” a third person wrote.
“In years to come no one will wear real fur cuz no one should wear animal fur,” another person said in the comments.
McGregor hasn’t responded to the controversy at this point and likely will not.