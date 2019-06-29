Conor McGregor Boasted About His Wealth Again, and Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes

Conor McGregor is known for being showy with his wealth. Some fans love that about him, while others seem to find it unnecessary. The retired MMA fighter recently took his bragging to an extreme on Instagram, and social media users were quick to call him out on it.

McGregor, 30, posted a series of photos of himself on the photo-sharing site wearing two different mink fur coats. Both jackets were designed by Gucci, which recently made the decision to “discontinue all animal skin clothing from their line,” according to the athlete’s caption. McGregor likened the coats, which he said he paid $55,000 and $80,000 for, to “art pieces.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to boasting about the price and uniqueness of the coats, each of which is emblazoned with a different creature according to McGregor, the championship fighter bragged about the events to which each was worn. McGregor said the furs were “iconic from a fight game standpoint,” noting that he wore one to the “first legal even in the state of New York,” and another to “the highest grossing event, and biggest crossover fight in combat sports history.”

“But remember when you got caught with the tags still on it,” one person commented.

“All I read was, ‘look at this! Look at how much I spent! Look how rich I am!!!!!!’” another wrote.

“just read through this entire thing, thinking it was gonna lead up to you donating them to some noble cause..but. no,” a third person added.

McGregor said in his post he wasn’t certain what would become of the furs. He noted, however, that he planned to leave them to his children. McGregor said he hoped they’d pass them down to their own kids one day, noting that the value was sure to increase over time.

It wasn’t just McGregor’s bragging that Instagram commenters took issue with. Animal rights activists flocked to the comments to berate the fighter, who dubbed himself the “Gucci mink pimp,” for wearing real fur.

“Should’ve left the fur on the animal Conor,” one commenter wrote. “plenty of money to buy a good faux fur!”

“Don’t use animal skin, that is out of date man,” another added.

“Wearing fur is horrific,” a third person wrote.

“In years to come no one will wear real fur cuz no one should wear animal fur,” another person said in the comments.

McGregor hasn’t responded to the controversy at this point and likely will not.