Conor McGregor Back on US Soil for Cowboy Cerrone Fight at UFC 246

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor has not been active in the UFC since October 2018, but he will be back in action in the coming weeks. In preparation for a fight against Cowboy Cerrone, the Irishman has returned to the United States. He revealed this with a post on Instagram that showed him getting some cardio done as part of his training regimen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:01pm PST

“Out running on the streets of Las Vegas today,” McGregor wrote on Sunday. “We are two weeks from fight night! So great to be back on U.S soil.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McGregor has not been simply limiting his training to running through the streets of Vegas. He has also been getting in some work at the UFC Performance Institute. Evidence of this was provided when he posted a photo with fellow UFC star Dominick Cruz.

The bout between McGregor and Cerrone will take place during UFC 246 on Jan. 18. The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington will set the stage for McGregor’s fight while serving as the co-main event.

There have been questions about whether or not McGregor will be ready to take care of business against Cerrone, especially after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2018. However, coach John Kavanagh, who worked with McGregor during his run to the top of the UFC, has revealed that his student is primed and ready for a big performance.

“Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter. “Can honestly say this is the best i’ve seen him and i wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i’m just glad to have a good seat!”

If McGregor does reign victorious in mid-January, he will mark his first victory in more than two years. The last time he won was in November 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the second round at UFC 205.

This win made McGregor the lightweight champion, officially giving him two belts. He had previously won the featherweight title in 2015 by defeating Jose Aldo via knockout in the first round.

The outcome of the upcoming fight is not known, but McGregor is back in the United States and preparing for a difficult battle against Cerrone.

Photo Credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images