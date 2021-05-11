Colt Brennan, Former NFL and Hawaii Quarterback, Dead at 37

✖

Colt Brennan, former NFL quarterback who set records while playing at the University of Hawaii, has died, according to Hawaii News Now. He was 37 years old. The details about his death are not available at this time, but Hawaii News Now reports that Brennan was believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California when he died.

Brennan started his college career at the University of Colorado in 2003 after a standout career at Mater Dei High School in California. He was dismissed from Colorado in 2004 and then transferred to Saddleback College when he helped the team win a conference championship. In 2005, Brennan joined Hawaii and quickly became the starting quarterback. In his first season with the Warriors, Brennan threw for 4,301 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

2006 is the season that put Brennan on the map. He led the nation in passing efficiency with a 182.8 rating and completed 71.15% of his passes, the best in the country. Brennan also threw for 5,549 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2007, Brennan continued to break records and led Hawaii to a Sugar Bowl appearance. He finished the season with 4,343 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which led to him being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In his three seasons at Hawaii, Brennan was a two-time winner of the WAC Offensive Player of the Year award. He was also named to the AP All-America Third Team twice and still holds several NCAA Division I FBS records.

Brennan was drafted by the Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins) in the sixth round. Despite showing promise during the preseason, he didn't see any on-field action during the regular season. Brennan missed the entire 2009 season due to a torn hamstring and hip injury and was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2010. He was cut by the team before the start of the season and signed with the Oakland Raiders. Brennan was cut from the Raiders once the team had to cut the roster to 53 players.

In February 2012, Brennan signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. He was cut by the team later that year. Brennan also spent time in the United Football League and the Arena Football League. When Brennan was part of the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League, he was cut by the team after being diagnosed with a brain injury resulting from a 2010 crash.