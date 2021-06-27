College World Series Fans Angry After NC State Is Forced out of Tournament

The NC State Wolfpack baseball team found out their season was over this weekend after being forced out of the College World Series. Early Saturday morning, the NCAA Division I baseball committee declared Saturday's winner-take-all bracket final between NC State and Vanderbilt a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advances to the championship round and will play Mississippi State on Monday.

"The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate," the statement read, per ESPN. "Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."

On Friday' Ryan McGee of ESPN reported that NC State second baseman JT Jarrett and relief pitcher Evan Justice were out due to COVID-19 issues. NC State used only 12 players on Friday and lost to Vanderbilt 3-1. Only 13 players were available.

"The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved and my heart goes out to the student-athletes, coaches and staff of our baseball program," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement Saturday morning. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always be our unwavering priority. The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it doesn't diminish their incredible accomplishments this season." Here's a look at fans sounding off on NC State missing out on a chance to win a championship.