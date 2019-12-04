Sports

College Football Playoff Schedule: How to Watch Every Bowl Game

The college football season is winding down and that means the bowl season is fast approaching. […]

By

The college football season is winding down and that means the bowl season is fast approaching. This week, fans will have a better idea of which teams will be playing in which bowl games as the conference championship games will take place over the weekend. And on Sunday, ESPN will air the bowl selection show and it will include the four teams who will play in the College Football Playoff.

But before the playoffs take place, fans will have an opportunity to see some teams that don’t get a lot of national attention battle in neutral stadiums across the country. In fact, two teams will have the opportunity to play in the Bahamas as the Bahamas Bowl will kick off the college postseason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for the final game, that will be the College Football Playoff championship game which will take place in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Will LSU be there? How about Georgia or Ohio State or even a wild-card team like Utah?

Here’s a look at the schedule of college football Bowl games.

The Kickoff (Dec. 20-24)

Dec. 20
2 p.m., ESPN: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte
7:30 p.m., ESPN2: Frisco Bowl

Dec. 21
2 p.m., ESPN: New Mexico Bowl
2:30 p.m., CBSS: Cure Bowl
3:30 p.m., ABC: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
5:30 p.m., ESPN: Camellia Bowl
7:30 p.m.,  ABC: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
9 p.m., ESPN: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23
2:30 p.m., ESPN: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Dec 24
8 p.m., ESPN: SoFi Hawaii Bowl

Post-Christmas (Dec. 26-30)

Dec. 26
4 p.m., ESPN: Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
8 p.m., ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 27
12 p.m., ESPN: Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
3:20 p.m., ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
6:45 p.m., ESPN: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
8 p.m., FS1: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
10:15 p.m., ESPN: Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 28
12 p.m., ABC: Camping World Bowl
12 p.m., ESPN: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Dec. 30
12:30 p.m., ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
4 p.m., ESPN: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
4 p.m., Fox: Redbox Bowl
8 p.m., ESPN: Capital One Orange Bowl

New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31
12 p.m., ESPN: Belk Bowl
2 p.m., CBS: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
3:45 p.m., ESPN: Autozone Liberty Bowl
4:30 p.m., CBSS: NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
7:30 p.m., ESPN: Valero Alamo Bowl

New Year’s Day

Jan. 1

1 p.m., ABC: VRBO Citrus Bowl
1 p.m., ESPN: Outback Bowl
5 p.m., ESPN: Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
8:45 p.m., ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Post-New Year’s (Jan. 2-6)

Jan. 2
3 p.m, ESPN: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
7 p.m., ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Jan. 3
3:30 p.m., ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Jan. 4
11:30 a.m., ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 6
7:30 p.m., ESPN: Mobile Alabama Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Dec. 28
4 or 8 p.m., ESPN: Playstation Fiesta Bowl
4 or 8 p.m., ESPN: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

While the other bowl games will be going on, the College Football Playoff will kickoff before New Year’s Eve with the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP committee will announce the four teams who will be playing in the games on Sunday and that’s likely when we will find out the exact kickoff time for each contest. 

National Championship

Jan. 13

8 p.m., ESPN: College Football Playoff National Championship

This is for all the marbles as one team will be crowned the best in the country. LSU and Ohio State have been on top nearly all season long, but Clemson is undefeated and looking to defend its title. However, the Georgia Bulldogs could shake up the playoffs with a win over LSU this Saturday. So college football fans are going to be in for a treat on Jan. 13. 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts