College Football Playoff Schedule: How to Watch Every Bowl Game

The college football season is winding down and that means the bowl season is fast approaching. This week, fans will have a better idea of which teams will be playing in which bowl games as the conference championship games will take place over the weekend. And on Sunday, ESPN will air the bowl selection show and it will include the four teams who will play in the College Football Playoff.

But before the playoffs take place, fans will have an opportunity to see some teams that don’t get a lot of national attention battle in neutral stadiums across the country. In fact, two teams will have the opportunity to play in the Bahamas as the Bahamas Bowl will kick off the college postseason.

As for the final game, that will be the College Football Playoff championship game which will take place in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Will LSU be there? How about Georgia or Ohio State or even a wild-card team like Utah?

Here’s a look at the schedule of college football Bowl games.

The Kickoff (Dec. 20-24)

The 2019 bowl season begins in the Bahamas on Friday, Dec. 20 as @UBFootball takes on @CharlotteFTBL in the sixth-annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl at 2 pm ET. Watch the longest-running international bowl game in #CFB150 history on ESPN!#BowlGamesAreBetterInTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/M6W3uhfo7U — Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) December 3, 2019

Dec. 20

2 p.m., ESPN: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte

7:30 p.m., ESPN2: Frisco Bowl

Dec. 21

2 p.m., ESPN: New Mexico Bowl

2:30 p.m., CBSS: Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m., ABC: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

5:30 p.m., ESPN: Camellia Bowl

7:30 p.m., ABC: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

9 p.m., ESPN: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

2:30 p.m., ESPN: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Dec 24

8 p.m., ESPN: SoFi Hawaii Bowl

Post-Christmas (Dec. 26-30)

COLLEGE. FOOTBALL. IS. BACK.



The 84th edition of the @Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic returns to @ATTStadium on December 28th. pic.twitter.com/2KXS9g564s — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) August 31, 2019

Dec. 26

4 p.m., ESPN: Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

8 p.m., ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 27

12 p.m., ESPN: Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

3:20 p.m., ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

6:45 p.m., ESPN: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

8 p.m., FS1: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

10:15 p.m., ESPN: Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 28

12 p.m., ABC: Camping World Bowl

12 p.m., ESPN: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Dec. 30

12:30 p.m., ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

4 p.m., ESPN: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

4 p.m., Fox: Redbox Bowl

8 p.m., ESPN: Capital One Orange Bowl

New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31

12 p.m., ESPN: Belk Bowl

2 p.m., CBS: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

3:45 p.m., ESPN: Autozone Liberty Bowl

4:30 p.m., CBSS: NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

7:30 p.m., ESPN: Valero Alamo Bowl

New Year’s Day

🔥 Fall in Pasadena 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J7199v2Bsi — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) November 20, 2019

Jan. 1

1 p.m., ABC: VRBO Citrus Bowl

1 p.m., ESPN: Outback Bowl

5 p.m., ESPN: Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

8:45 p.m., ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Post-New Year’s (Jan. 2-6)

The media have made their projections, but now we want to here from YOU!



Who do you think will be in the #TaxSlayerGatorBowl on January 2nd?



Tweet us or make your picks here ➡️ https://t.co/vHnMvOh7dV pic.twitter.com/ZlNNpZcrbt — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) November 27, 2019

Jan. 2

3 p.m, ESPN: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

7 p.m., ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Jan. 3

3:30 p.m., ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Jan. 4

11:30 a.m., ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 6

7:30 p.m., ESPN: Mobile Alabama Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Dec. 28

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN: Playstation Fiesta Bowl

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

While the other bowl games will be going on, the College Football Playoff will kickoff before New Year’s Eve with the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP committee will announce the four teams who will be playing in the games on Sunday and that’s likely when we will find out the exact kickoff time for each contest.

National Championship

Take a look at the four teams atop the #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings as we head into rivalry week.



How will things shake out after the holiday weekend? Stay tuned… 👀



Who’s in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/FYR4AWzfq9 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

Jan. 13

8 p.m., ESPN: College Football Playoff National Championship

This is for all the marbles as one team will be crowned the best in the country. LSU and Ohio State have been on top nearly all season long, but Clemson is undefeated and looking to defend its title. However, the Georgia Bulldogs could shake up the playoffs with a win over LSU this Saturday. So college football fans are going to be in for a treat on Jan. 13.