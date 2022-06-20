College Basketball Star Dead at 21 After Being Shot in New York

A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in New York, according to the Associated Press. Darius Lee, a senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, died at the age of 21 years old. He grew up in Harlem and attended St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx and was home for the summer. When police arrived on the scene at 12:40 a.m. local time, they discovered several people wounded while other victims went to the hospital on their own. The wounded included six other males and two females.

"This Father's Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families," NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference. The gun was recovered from the scene but police didn't have details about the gathering or possible suspects. According to the New York Daily News, the gathering was a cookout organized by Halem rapper Rich Rhymer.

MBB: @HBUBasketball Mourns the Passing of Darius Lee https://t.co/JXApXmUFOj — HBU Athletics (@HBUHuskies) June 20, 2022

Lee was set to graduate with his bachelor's degree in December and was named HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year. For the 2021-22 season, Lee was selected to the All-Southland Conference Second Team after leading Houston Baptist in scoring and rebounding. He also finished sixth in the nation in steals per game.

"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family," Houston Baptist head coach Ron Cottrell said in a statement. "We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day.



"As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much. "