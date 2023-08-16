New York Jets Coach Hospitalized After Fight During Practice

A New York Jets assistant coach left practice on a cart after going down on the sideline during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN. Tony Oden, the senior assistant/cornerbacks coach, went to the hospital after catching a little "friendly fire" during a fight between the Jets and the Buccaneers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said.

"He's doing fine. I'm not exactly sure what happened," Saleh said, per the New York Post. "I know it was during one of the altercations. I think he caught some friendly fire. He's awake, he's doing fine, he's stable." Jets cornerback Brandin Echols was at the center of the fight that resulted in Oden being knocked to the ground. "I didn't see what happened because that was around the same time I got into my scuffles," Saleh said. "But T.O. has a big place in my heart, so I'm thinking about him right now."

Jets assistant coach Tony Oden carted off in scary scene https://t.co/HHniNPmHuR pic.twitter.com/TnRkmvIhHp — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2023

Medical personnel attended to Oden for a few moments after him being on his knee. As the cart was brought out, players took a knee, but Oden was able to walk off on his own power before heading to the locker room. Oden, 50, is entering his third season with the Jets after spending time with multiple NFL teams since 2004.

Oden began his NFL coaching career with the Houston Texans in 2004. He has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He won a Super Bowl in 2009 as he was an assistant secondary coach for the Saints. Oden joined the Jets in 2021, the same year Saleh was hired as the team's head coach. Oden and Saleh were on the 49ers coaching staff in 2020.

On The Official Jets Podcast, Oden talked about working with cornerback Sauce Gardner who was Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. "We hit it off immediately," Oden said, per the Jets' official website. "We brought him here and he had dinner with me and Coach Ulbrich [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and his son. I got to watch them connect. He gave a high school player his genuine attention and showed interest. From then, there was no doubt in my mind he'd be successful."