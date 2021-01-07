Colin Kaepernick Supporter Points out Double Standard Compared to Capitol Rioters
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday amid the electoral vote certification process. This lead to social media comparing the incident to what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did in 2016. Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season and took a lot of heat for it. People who were against Kaepernick kneeling felt like he was disrespecting the flag and the military.
Kaepernick made it clear that he was protesting because of the racial injustice as well as police brutality. And on Wednesday, one Kaepernick supporter pointed out the double standard in the two situations. She asked what Kaepernick kneeling was disrespectful but now Trump supporters taking over the Capitol?
“What we are witnessing at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy," the NAACP, who has been supportive of Kaepernick, said in a statement in response to the Capitol riots. "This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump." Here's a look at Kapernick supporters comparing him kneeling and what happened on Wednesday.
How is this disrespectful but— Eat_Tweet_Pray (@BrittanySharnez) January 6, 2021
to the country not this? pic.twitter.com/58mG0Al0HH
prevnext
I’d feel weird about plugging something under this tweet...idk you can look at my IG or whatever I guess but what’s most important is to stay safe, get educated and help others.— Eat_Tweet_Pray (@BrittanySharnez) January 6, 2021
the skin is “disrespectful” not the action https://t.co/KNowAfzz6o— ♡︎ 𝚂𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙱𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙽 ♡︎ (@mikeyaaaaaaa) January 7, 2021
prevnext
Make it make sense https://t.co/tfEgWBSLHO— Tanaris🐐 (@youngKingT1) January 7, 2021
white privilege disgusts me https://t.co/1NuKaKvoIM— Melissa (@melissaesperias) January 7, 2021
I mean you guys burned businesses and said “oh they’re just buildings”
You had a gripe with the system and you attacked your community. They had a gripe with the system and they attacked the system. Big big difference. https://t.co/ZZStLpvnzZ— Zac C.🇺🇸 (@ZacClary11) January 7, 2021
prevnext
Because we are playing two different games#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/DuxugSG8Bz— E.J.⚜ (@bigtymer504) January 7, 2021
If you still think kaepernick did something wrong you’re a weirdo https://t.co/GwLqlKJF7u— Ethan Salopek (@ethansalopek48) January 7, 2021
I’ll never completely understand why this man lost his job over this BS https://t.co/XEu7iX9a3m— alvin (@therealAlvBrown) January 7, 2021
prevnext
I told you all🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/n049JmQpAH— rod bmoke47 (@rodneybameek1) January 7, 2021
When Kaepernick started this peaceful movement, Trump “Get that son of a bitch off the field” Funny how he hasn’t condemned or belittle the terrorist that penetrated the capital building and disrespected this Country. https://t.co/fsDdMl7UAv— Juan Lobato (@JuanChevyGuy) January 7, 2021
because a black man, especially one who believes in something, is seen as a threat https://t.co/C0T54zn6ma— BAM!-usat (@streethawk57) January 7, 2021
prevnext
The system was never created for minorities.. https://t.co/fk7UoqBvbV— Liel (@burnett_khaliel) January 7, 2021
So is Kaepernick taking a knee still an inappropriate way to protest?— Lance Allred (@lanceallred41) January 6, 2021
prevnext
A reminder that the people who breached security today at the Capitol find what @Kaepernick7 did to be offensive.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021
I'm old enough to remember conservatives calling @Kaepernick7 disrespectful for taking a knee, while saying NOTHING about MAGA nuts attacking cops and storming capitol buildings.— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) January 6, 2021
prev
These are the very people who called Kaepernick anti-American for quietly kneeling on a football field. They're now attempting to overthrow the government. #CapitolBuilding— Johnathan S. Perkins 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) January 6, 2021