Colin Kaepernick Supporter Points out Double Standard Compared to Capitol Rioters

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday amid the electoral vote certification process. This lead to social media comparing the incident to what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did in 2016. Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season and took a lot of heat for it. People who were against Kaepernick kneeling felt like he was disrespecting the flag and the military.

Kaepernick made it clear that he was protesting because of the racial injustice as well as police brutality. And on Wednesday, one Kaepernick supporter pointed out the double standard in the two situations. She asked what Kaepernick kneeling was disrespectful but now Trump supporters taking over the Capitol?

“What we are witnessing at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy," the NAACP, who has been supportive of Kaepernick, said in a statement in response to the Capitol riots. "This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump." Here's a look at Kapernick supporters comparing him kneeling and what happened on Wednesday.