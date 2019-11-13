Colin Kaepernick Reacts to Getting Private Workout From NFL

Colin Kaepernick will have a private workout for all 32 NFL teams in Atlanta this Saturday and this could be the opportunity for him to get back in the league after being a free agent for three years. And once he learned about the workout, which will be held at the Atlanta Falcons training facility, he went to Twitter to react to the news. Kaepernick let everyone know this is the opportunity he’s been waiting for and he’s looking forward to showing what he can do.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote.

Tons of Kaepernick’s fans commented on his post. One fan wrote, “Good luck, man. You started an important conversation in this country, and history will be on your side.” Another fan wrote, “Good luck, I hated you for awhile, I was blind, but I see what you mean and I served for what you stand for. God Bless brotha. You deserve a spot.” And another fan wrote, “You are so talented! I agree with your message! Go Kaep! In God’s time.”

While the majority of comments were positive, there were a few Twitter users who were not supportive of Kaepernick. One person wrote, “No one in the [NFL], league or team, wants you around because you’re no longer a QB. You’re trying to use the “racism” tool to mask truth that 1) The game surpassed you a few years ago and that’s why you weren’t excelling and 2) You’re no longer relevant as a QB or activist.” And another fan wrote, “You bet not kneel again. [By the way], your drama outweighed your talent. That’s why you’ve been out of the league. Don’t let it happen this time.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. It was that year when he started to kneel during the national anthem because he was protesting social injustice to African Americans in the country. He opted out of his contract after the 2016 season and no team has signed him since, which led to him filing a grievance against the NFL for collusion. Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-2016 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.