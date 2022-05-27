Multiple NFL Teams Showed Interest in Colin Kaepernick Before Raiders Workout

✖

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, which means there's a chance he could be back in the NFL for the first time since Jan. 2017. But even if Kaepernick doesn't sign with the Raiders, there are other teams looking at him closely. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there were two other teams that were showing interest in Kaepernick before the Raiders workout. Florio didn't reveal which two teams were targeting the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, but it's possible the Raiders could sign him based on what has been said about his workout.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders were impressed with Kaepernick's arm strength and conditioning. Flower also said the workout "was largely considered a positive," so now it's a matter of what the Raiders will do next. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Kaepernick but didn't say much about him or the workout.

"Just a standard procedure, we will only talk about the people who are on our team," McDaniels told reporters on Thursday, per ESPN. "[General manager Dave Ziegler] and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring and we really don't make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn't look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things are kind of private obviously for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better. If players are added to the team then obviously we'll talk about them at that point. I respect the question 100 percent. I understand. But's kind of what we'll stick to."

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. It was during that time when Kaepernick was kneeling during the national anthem because he was protesting racial injustice. He has become an activist for the last few years but has continued to train for the NFL. Kaepernick was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was with the team for six seasons. He started 58 games and threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns while rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.