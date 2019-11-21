Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Says 2 NFL Teams Are Interested in Former 49ers Quarterback

Colin Kaepernick held a workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this past weekend and has yet to be invited for a private workout or get a contract offer. But if you were to ask Mark Geragos, Kaepernick’s lawyer, a deal could be coming soon. The famed attorney was recently on the Adam Carolla Show and said two teams are interested in Kaepernick, and believes something will happen in “within the next 10 days.”

“There are two teams that I think are in the hunt. One who is legitimately in need of a quarterback who had a very poor showing on Sunday and has got an owner that I don’t think gives a s—,” Geragos said, adding how the second team has an owner that does care and in need of a quarterback.

There’s no telling who the two teams are, but there were seven teams that watched Kaepernick’s workout at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. Those seven teams are the Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The thing with that is the NFL scheduled a workout for Kapernick at the Atlanta Falcons‘ facilities where 25 teams were ready to evaluate him. But Kaepernick and his representatives decided against it and made the move to an Atlanta-area high school.

After the workout, Kaepernick made a statement to reporters about how he’s been ready to play since his last year in the NFL, which was 2016 when was a member of the 49ers.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

There are teams looking for depth at the quarterback position and based on his workout on Saturday, Kaepernick could be a solid option. But with six weeks left in the 2019 season, Kaepernick has a better chance to join a roster in 2020.