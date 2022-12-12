Paul Silas, Legendary College Basketball Player and NBA Coach, Dead at 79

Paul Silas, a legendary college basketball and NBA player who also was an NBA head coach for four different teams, died on Sunday, his family announced. He was 79 years old. Silas' daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times (per ESPN) that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

"We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Paul's lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family."

As an NBA coach, Silas worked for the San Diego Clippers (now Los Angeles Clippers), Charlotte Hornets (relocated to New Orleans in 2002), Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats (now Charlotte Hornets). He recorded a 387-488 record and led his teams to the playoffs four times in 12 seasons. His best season as a head coach was the 1999-2000 campaign when the Hornets ent 49-33 and reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions," Hornets owner Michael Jordan said in a statement. "He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul's enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed."

Silas was an NBA player from 1964-1980 and won three NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. He was also named an NBA All-Star twice (1972, 1975) and named to the All-NBA Defensive Team five times. In his NBA career, Silas averaged 9.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Silas played college basketball at Creighton and led the NCAA in rebounds in 1963. He was named to the three different All-America teams in 1964 and finished his career at Creighton averaging 20.5 points and 21.6 rebounds in three seasons. Silas was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.