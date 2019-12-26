Clayton Beathard Stabbing: Suspect Michael Mosley Arrested on Homicide Charges

It’s been reported that Michael D. Mosely, who is accused of double murder stemming from a stabbing incident that took place last weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, and claimed the life Clayton Beathard — the brother of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard — has been arrested on homicide charges. According to Nashville’s Metro Police Department, Mosely was taken into custody in Cheatham County, Tennesse. The Nashville Police Department previously issued a warrant for the 23-year-old, announcing that he’d been charged with “2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for the stabbing of 3 men outside The Dogwood Bar early Saturday.”

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” Nashville police also said in a press release statement. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

On Saturday night, the same night that Beathard was stabbed to death, the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34 – 31. C.J. was not active during the game, but the team’s head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the tragic incident during a press talk.

“I didn’t know what to say to you guys in the beginning in the day because you know what happened last night,” Shanahan said per Sports Illustrated. “Having to go spend an hour with C.J. last night and just being with him during that. You guys know how tough it is for him and his family. …I spent an hour with him last night, he was exactly what anyone of us would’ve been last night — distraught, struggling to talk.

“He barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped and just goes, ‘You make sure the guys go out and win this game.’ I didn’t want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn’t mean anything compared to his brother, we all know that,” he added.

Beathard was 22 years old at the time of his death.