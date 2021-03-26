Dolphins and 49ers Make Huge Trade Ahead of NFL Draft

✖

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers have made one of the biggest trades of this NFL offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins and 49ers and swapping first-round picks in this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers will receive the Dolphins' No. 3 overall pick, while the Dolphins will get the 49ers' No. 12 overall pick as and a third-round pick in 2022. Miami will also receive San Francisco's first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Shortly after that trade was made, the Dolphins made another move, trading their newly-acquired No. 12 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, who were drafting No. 6 overall, according to Schefter. The Eagles also get the Dolphins 2022 first-round pick, and both teams swapped mid-round picks (Eagles pick No. 156 for No. 123).

With the move, this means the 49ers are likely drafting a quarterback at No. 3. The team traded for Jimmy Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from the New England Patriots and has been the team's starter ever since. However, Garoppolo has dealt with his share of injuries, playing a full 16-game season only once in his three and a half seasons with the 49ers. The 2019 season was the one where Garoppolo played the entire year and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

According to ESPN, the 49ers aren't planning to trade Garoppolo. They opted to trade up because "they're good with the options that will be there at No. 3." Last year, the 49ers finished the season 6-10 and are looking to turn things around in 2021. The team has improved its offensive line, resigning Trent Williams and signing Alex Mack who was previously with the Atlanta Falcons.

"So, everyone asks about the quarterback position," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in January. It is different this year. First time, I think in three years, I don't know the exact three people that we're bringing because [QB] C.J. [Beathard] is an unrestricted free agent, [QB] Nick [Mullens] is a free agent coming off a pretty bad injury, which probably won't get him back until training camp. So, we know we've got to fill that out. At least we've got to make some decisions in that standpoint because we don't have three guys exactly in their contract again, but nothing new with Jim. Same deal with him."