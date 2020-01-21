Chrissy Teigen Reveals Throwback from Her Cheerleading Days After Watching Netflix’s ‘Cheer’

Netflix viewers have been loving the first season of Cheer, a show that follows the coaches and cheerleaders at Navarro College. The reviews have been positive, and the show has fired up viewers around the world. Chrissy Teigen is one such individual, and she reacted to Cheer by posting a throwback photo from her own cheerleading days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:03pm PST

“Watching cheer on Netflix got me reminiscing about how i sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows,” Teigen wrote in the caption of her photo. “Truly no idea how I made this team. The best part is they claimed there was no JV/varsity but one squad got to cheer for basketball and football and the other (mine) got volleyball and wrestling. I still remember my mat cheers though. Go fight win baby. Go fight win.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the model and television personality were overjoyed to see this throwback photo. Some wrote that they absolutely adored it while others compared notes about how they cried during the first season of Cheer. One commenter, however, wanted to know if Teigen was the stylist for the entire squad.

“Did you do everyone else’s brows too because I see a recurring theme,” the user wrote in response to the photo. She had noticed Teigen’s brows and saw that they actually resembled those on other members of the squad.

While this photo has provided entertainment for fans on social media, it does serve as a reminder for how Teigen’s life has changed. Cheerleading is no longer part of her routine and has instead been replaced by working as a model, hosting shows such as Bring the Funny, and releasing cookbooks that are bestsellers. She has also launched a cooking website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

When she isn’t educating fans on cooking or hosting popular television shows, Teigen is spending time with her husband, musician John Legend, and their children, Luna and Miles. The family keeps Teigen quite busy, as does supporting various organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

When she does have free time, Teigen has enjoyed the various streaming options on Netflix. Cheer was one that she specifically mentioned after it made her think back to her high school days and supporting the volleyball and wrestling teams.

(Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)