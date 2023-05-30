Morgan From 'Cheer' Just Got Married: Meet Her New Husband

A Netflix star is now a married woman. Morgan Simianer, who starred in the Netflix series Cheer, married husband Stone Burleson in front of 275 people in Hickory Creek, Texas on May 28, according to PEOPLE. The wedding happened at The Olana, a mansion estate built as an homage to Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris.

"I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Simianer told PEOPLE. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.'" Simianer had her grandfather walk her down the aisle and wore a lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, Texas.

"I went in and I was like, 'I want to try every single style on,'" she said about the search for her wedding dress. "And I ended up going with something that was completely different from my vision board. I literally put it on and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this dress.'"

Simianer and Burleson got engaged in March 2022 and had their first date at a taco restaurant two years ago. "He was just so outgoing and so funny," Simianer revealed. "Since that day, we've been inseparable. Every single day except for when I leave for work trips or whatnot. And I just knew the day that I met him that he was going to play a very important role in my life. I was praying for it to be my husband and it worked out."

Simianer appeared in two seasons of Cheer, which looks at the lives of the cheerleaders of Navarro College. The first season premiered in Jan. 2020, and the second season debuted in Jan. 2022. Simianer was a fan favorite because of her personality as well as her life story. In the first season, Simianer talked about how her grandparents took her in after her parents left her and her birth to live alone in a trailer.

"It was actually really hard to come out with my story and bring light to it because not a lot of people knew about it," Simianer said in an interview with Shape last year. "There were even several teammates who didn't know my story, so for them to learn about [my life] from watching the show was, I don't know, a little weird at first. But I feel very, very thankful for the opportunity because there are so many people that have gone through similar situations or have struggled in different ways."