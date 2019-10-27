Chicago Cubs Hire Former Catcher David Ross as Manager

The Chicago Cubs ended the season in need of a new manager, and they have found that man. After an interview process that involved multiple candidates, the Cubs have made a decision. David Ross will now be the manager in the Windy City, per ESPN.

The move, which was announced in a statement this week, makes the 43-year-old Ross the 55th manager in franchise history. He will now take over and attempt to help the Cubs achieve a record better than 84-78 and a third-place finish in the National League.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cubs,” Ross said in a statement. “My time with this organization has been special since the day I joined, so to continue with the club in this role is a blessing for which I’m so very thankful.”

According to reports, Ross is now under contract for the next three years. Although there is a team option that could extend the deal to 2023 if Ross finds enough success. The Cubs confirmed the news with a statement of their own and announced that Ross will be formally introduced on Monday.

“We are thrilled to name David Ross as the 55th manager in franchise history,” president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said. “David is as gifted a leader as I’ve ever come across, and I expect him to become a great manager.”

A former catcher for the Chicago Cubs, Ross hit a crucial home run during game seven of the 2016 World Series, retiring as a champion.

According to ESPN, Ross beat out multiple candidates to land the job, including Cubs first-base coach Will Venable, bench coach Mark Loretta, former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, and Astros bench coach Joe Espada. Both Espada and Ross were given second interviews, but Ross ultimately left little doubt that he was the right man for the job.

While there could be concerns about supposed favoritism, Epstein clarified that Ross’ history with the Cubs had nothing to do with him getting the nod over Espada.

Also a World Series victor with the Boston Red Sox, Ross finished his career with two championship runs. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves.

(Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty)