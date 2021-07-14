Charles Barkley Grades His Golf Swing With Help From Max Homa (Exclusive)

✖

Charles Barkley is known for his hitching golf swing, which is on full display in a new commercial. The NBA legend and golf star Max Homa have partnered with Aleve to help promote the brand new AleveX to launch the "SwingIntoAleveX" Sweepstakes. The commercial for the promotion shows Barkley displaying off his unique swing while Homa watches from his home. But the question is, how would Barkley grade his swing?

"I don’t know if I can give an exact grade because I am always wanting to improve both my golf swing and my golf game," Barkley told PopCulture.com. "I have done this throughout my career - basketball, commentating — if you aren’t always looking to get better and improve, then what’s the point?" PopCulture also asked Barkley what Homa thinks of his swing, to which he replied, "You will have to ask Max; he is the professional golf swing roaster."

Homa is known for roasting golf swings on social media. And while he gave Barkley a hard time in the commercial, Homa doesn't really think Barkley's swing is terrible. "It’s not that bad, Homa told PopCulture.com. "We see a lot of different golf swings during the Wednesday Pro-Ams that we play every week and it’s not the worst I’ve seen. He just gets a lot of grief for it, but I give him credit for putting himself out there."

The commercial also shows Barkley putting on AleveX to help with the aches and pains after a long day at the golf course. But what's the real reason Barkley got involved in the campaign? I got paid to spend the day on the golf course, something I would have done anyway. Ha!" Barkley said jokingly. "But really, I loved the concept of the campaign – golf, working with Max Homa, poking a little fun at ourselves – but also I really see the value in the AleveX line of topical pain relievers and that the products deliver fast, powerful and long-lasting relief."

Homa also enjoyed his time working with Aleve and Barkley on the commercial. Charles Barkley is a sports legend and it was truly an honor to get to work with him on the AleveX campaign," Homa said. "It was a lot of fun roasting his swing and getting to showcase AleveX as a topical pain reliever that delivers fast, powerful and long-lasting relief that can be applied on the course. Everyone should enter the #SwingIntoAleveX Sweepstakes for the chance to be roasted via a 1:1 video chat with Charles and myself. This was definitely a different experience for me. I know I shouldn’t quit my day job, but I am looking forward to doing it again soon and maybe teeing it up with Charles as well."