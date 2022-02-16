Charles Barkley Gives Big Career Update as His TV Contract Nears Its End

Charles Barkley just gave a big update on his television career. During a conference call with reporters, the former NBA star talked about how long he will work for TNT and the show Inside the NBA. According to Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News (per Yahoo Sports), Barkley said he will call it a career when his contract runs out.

“And that’s probably going to be it for me,” Barkley said. Barkley’s contract expires in two years, which would be the end of the 2023-24 season. The contract Barkley and his TNT set mates Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal signed in 2015 runs through 2024-25, according to Turner Sports.

“It’s been a great, great thing,” Barkley said. “I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract. And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-a— Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

What Barkley said to reporters recently is similar to what he said about his career while appearing on 107.6 The Fan in Washington D.C. last year. “I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60, and they can kiss my a—,” Barkley said. “I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. I’ve said ‘Yo I’m not working until the day I die.’ That’s just stupid. And if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot anyway, so they should fire me anyway.” Barkley went on to say that “we can’t have fun anymore” as he was referring to people trying to get him fired for the things he said on Inside the NBA.

Barkley, who turns 59 on Sunday, joined TNT in 2000 after finishing his NBA career. Before joining TNT, Barkley was playing for the Houston Rockets from 1996 to 2000. He also played for the Phoenix Suns from 1992 to 1996 and won the MVP award in 1993, which is also the same year he led the Suns to the NBA Finals. Barkley also played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1984 to 1992.