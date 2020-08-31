'Draft Day' Fans Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Vontae Mack in One of His Early Film Roles

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday night at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. His family confirmed the news and prompted tributes from people across all walks of life. Football fans, in particular, reminisced about his starring role in the Kevin Costner film, Draft Day.

Boseman never played for the Cleveland Browns, but he did go through the NFL Draft process as part of filming. He heard his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell, and he heard the fans boo after becoming a first-round pick. Boseman also dressed up in the Browns' uniform and pads and posed with some players such as Joe Haden and Alex Mack. He became an honorary member of the team, which is one reason why Draft Day fans continued to post tributes to him following his death.