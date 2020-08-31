'Draft Day' Fans Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Vontae Mack in One of His Early Film Roles
Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday night at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. His family confirmed the news and prompted tributes from people across all walks of life. Football fans, in particular, reminisced about his starring role in the Kevin Costner film, Draft Day.
Boseman never played for the Cleveland Browns, but he did go through the NFL Draft process as part of filming. He heard his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell, and he heard the fans boo after becoming a first-round pick. Boseman also dressed up in the Browns' uniform and pads and posed with some players such as Joe Haden and Alex Mack. He became an honorary member of the team, which is one reason why Draft Day fans continued to post tributes to him following his death.
Chadwick Boseman didn’t have to say A WORD in this scene in the movie “Draft Day” to captivate the moment that NFL players experience when they’re drafted.
RIP to this special man 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AQk5dUbJ1f— The NFL Express (@NFL_Express) August 29, 2020
prevnext
I totally forgot Chadwick was in Draft Day pic.twitter.com/D9Ctd7AEvD— Tay (@TheMaroonV) August 31, 2020
Draft Day is a highly underrated Chadwick Boseman movie #VontaeMackNoMattetWhat— Mike (@Michael_Poulin3) August 31, 2020
prevnext
So can I watch Draft Day strictly in honor of Chadwick Boseman??— Countryboi567 (@Countryboi567) August 31, 2020
One of Chadwick’s underrated roles was Vontae Mack in Draft Day imo pic.twitter.com/YtBXV6cTCI— Angus (@StatKingUpWs) August 31, 2020
prevnext
i just realized today that Chadwick played Vontae Mack in Draft Day! a no.1 pick and a King! What a Legend!— roje (@rojenrsl) August 31, 2020
Chadwick Boseman was Vonte Mack in Draft Day! - How did I not realise this? 😳
Brilliant.August 31, 2020
prevnext
Don’t forget Chadwick’s scene stealing performance in DRAFT DAY.— Izayah 🥵 (@byhypedd) August 31, 2020
Books will, and should, be written on the impact and legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Obviously, Black Panther alone is worthy of a tome. But, 42 and Marshall are equally brilliant. Also, his role is Draft Day is the emotional pull of the movie.— Robert Lindsay, EdD (@drrlindsay) August 31, 2020
prevnext
most people will remember him as T'challa but i remember first seeing him in the very underrated draft day. RIP Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/GLWSy14UDt— Ed Lee 🤔😟🤬 (@edlee) August 31, 2020
Not a fan of superhero movies so thought I'd only seen Chadwick Boseman in "42." My son points out he also was in one of my favorite (underrated IMHO) little sports movies - "Draft Day." https://t.co/6lh6xPUy3d— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 31, 2020
prevnext
I love the movie “Draft Day.” I watch it every year before the draft since I saw it in theaters. Is it corny? Absolutely. But Chadwick Boseman was terrific in the film as a funny yet engaging player you wanted to root for. Rest In Peace and Vontae Mack No Matter What. pic.twitter.com/wqLkNuZKWv— Janssen (@thejanman64) August 29, 2020
The Vontae Mack character is one of my favorite movie characters ever. Draft Day was a pretty bad, corny movie, but Chadwick Boseman made every scene he was in amazing. Dude was one heck of an actor and the fact that we won’t see him portraying any more characters is crushing. pic.twitter.com/Ppnj3p9IUH— Mark (@HeaneyNFLDraft) August 29, 2020
prev
Might’ve just been in the movie Draft Day but Chadwick Bozeman will always be one of my favorite Buckeyes... F- cancer man. pic.twitter.com/jsNTpleh4O— Charles Prior III (@CLeeP3) August 29, 2020