Chadwick Boseman Dead: WWE and AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actor
Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after battling cancer for four years. The news stunned everyone as Boseman never revealed his cancer diagnosis. Many fans remember him from his role as T'Challa in Black Panther. However, he also had an impact in the sports world, which led the stars from WWE and AEW paying tribute to him. Former WWE Superstar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted an emotional message on Saturday.
"This was hard to hear about. Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world. Especially, our kids who finally saw themselves as a superhero — because of you."
Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42 and played the role of Vontae Mack in the NFL drama Draft Day. And when Boseman was getting his film career started, he portrayed Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. But fans will first remember him as the Black Panther, and at the WWE pay-per-view Payback, a few wrestlers did the "Wakanda Forever" salute in his honor. Here's a look at WWE and AEW stars remembering Boseman.
Hero on screen and even more so in real life. A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family. https://t.co/NouzrcFlBz— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020
Life is a delicate, beautiful gift that we are given to hold, mold, experience and then return. Earn the gift. Find your purpose. Live your passion. Embrace love. Allow joy. Be grateful.— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 29, 2020
Apollo Crews paying homage to Chadwick Boseman with a Wakanda Forever. #WWE #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/0DXXszU59C— 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) August 30, 2020
RIP @chadwickboseman ...he hadn’t even begun to scratch the surface of his brilliance! @ James Brown Arena https://t.co/maP3gSJ8of— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 29, 2020
Wakanda Forever. pic.twitter.com/PtLmSibAFT— Erik (@Erik_WWE) August 31, 2020
Really cool tribute to the late @chadwickboseman #WWEPayback #WWE pic.twitter.com/poE2mGZz8C— Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast (@kenny_sports) August 30, 2020
The Hurt Business pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman ♥️ #WWEPayback #WWE pic.twitter.com/vykidGrztG— The Spotlight (@TheSpotlightYT) August 31, 2020
RIP Chadwick Boseman.. gone way to soon 💔 https://t.co/MkLlnWW2oT— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 29, 2020
.@WWEApollo's athleticism will never cease to AMAZE! 😮 #WWEPayback @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/crOz7cpyhF— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
💔😔gone too soon #ripChadwick https://t.co/X5dqNPdXbS— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 29, 2020
So brave and courageous. An example to us all to fight for our dreams, even though Chadwick Boseman was fighting for his life. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/rcHfQ2fXQQ— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
Also tomorrow’s stream we will be raising donations to American Cancer Society. #WakandaForever https://t.co/YXUjaxaZsE— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman continued to perform at the highest level while battling cancer the past four years.
I’m thinking he may have been a superhero offscreen, as well as on.
His work will endure and inspire for decades to come. #RIPChadwickBoseman https://t.co/7nbFFRcsXN— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 29, 2020
Rest in power King Chadwick💔 https://t.co/MLCe2TKuus— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 29, 2020
Please check in on your Black friends....we are NOT ok. This broke many of us.— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 29, 2020
RIP #ChadwickBozeman— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 29, 2020
THANK YOU for being a part of one of the most important moments for Black culture around the world in Our Lifetime!! #KingSalute
#WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5nWaRhcKwk— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020
Can’t believe it. I’m at the drive-in watching Black Panther with my kids as I type this. I was just thinking to myself how talented Chadwick Boseman was right before finding out he had passed.
Everything he accomplished while being that sick...what a badass.#RIPChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/7oGwDWGLrL— Just Kevin again (@FightOwensFight) August 29, 2020