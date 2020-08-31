Chadwick Boseman Dead: WWE and AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after battling cancer for four years. The news stunned everyone as Boseman never revealed his cancer diagnosis. Many fans remember him from his role as T'Challa in Black Panther. However, he also had an impact in the sports world, which led the stars from WWE and AEW paying tribute to him. Former WWE Superstar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted an emotional message on Saturday.

"This was hard to hear about. Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world. Especially, our kids who finally saw themselves as a superhero — because of you."

Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42 and played the role of Vontae Mack in the NFL drama Draft Day. And when Boseman was getting his film career started, he portrayed Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. But fans will first remember him as the Black Panther, and at the WWE pay-per-view Payback, a few wrestlers did the "Wakanda Forever" salute in his honor. Here's a look at WWE and AEW stars remembering Boseman.