Chadwick Boseman Dead: MLS Players Pay Tribute to 'Black Panther' Star With Goal Celebrations

A few Major League Soccer players paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The tributes took place Saturday night when FC Dallas players Fafa Picault and Jesus Ferreira cross their arms in the "Wakanda Forever" salute which was made popular by Boseman in the 2018 film Black Panther. Both players scored goals a minute apart in the game against Minnesota United.

New York City's Keaton Parks also did the same salute after scoring a goal against Chicago Fire FC. Sporting KC's Gianluca Busio also paid tribute to Boseman after scoring a goal against Colorado. For FC Dallas, head coach Luchi Gonzalez wore an African-inspired top to remember Boseman and his kids wanted him to.

"I just felt it," Gonzalez said. "This was a gift from my wife, it’s an African-inspired shirt. My kids have a set and they decided to wear it, and they wanted me to wear it too. It’s a crazy world right now, and there’s a lot of sad things in the world, and we needed to find reasons to love and smile."

Boseman, who was 43 when he died, played T'Challa in Black Panther, which was a major success at the box office. However, the South Carolina native had a memorable career that including leading roles in 42 and Marshall, here's a look at MLS players paying tribute to Boseman.