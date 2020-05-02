Carmen Electra Searches on PornHub Spike After 'The Last Dance' Appearance

✖

The first four episodes of The Last Dance have been entertaining fans of the Chicago Bulls and the NBA. Viewers have enjoyed the opportunity to revisit Michael Jordan's final season and his quest for a sixth championship ring. They have also appreciated some of the other storylines, such as Carmen Electra. Although this enjoyment has resulted in some viewers visiting adult web sites.

According to TMZ, PornHub revealed that more than 1.7 million searches were made for videos featuring Electra. These searches took a massive jump following episodes airing on Sunday in which she discussed her relationship with Dennis Rodman, as well as their "extracurricular activities." For comparison, there were only 14,796 searches prior to The Last Dance airing. The number jumped to 393,000 after Electra's episodes aired and reached 588,00 searches on April 28.

During the episode featuring Rodman and Electra, the former model and Playboy model revealed some surprising details about her relationship with the former NBA star. She talked about hiding from Jordan when he went to retrieve Rodman from Las Vegas after a 48-hour vacation from the team. She also told a wild tale of the time that they used the Bulls' practice court in a manner other than directed by professionals.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra told the paper. "He blindfolds me, and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. To be honest, I don't think he's ever worked out so hard in his life."

According to Electra, she and Rodman originally met at a Los Angeles nightclub when she was in her 20s. They didn't initially connect due to her refusing to call him back, but their relationship did ultimately take off. They spent considerable time at clubs, and she attended as many games as possible.

The relationship has been over for quite some time, but viewers of The Last Dance are still happy to hear some of Electra's stories. Although some are taking the excitement to another level. The search numbers provided to TMZ are evidence of that fact.