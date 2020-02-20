Candace Muzny, Former NASCAR Driver, Dies at 43 Under Alleged ‘Suspicious Circumstances’

A woman found dead in her Oklahoma City home on Tuesday evening has been identified as former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny, per FOX8. Police are referring to her death as suspicious. The 43-year-old Muzny had been released from jail on Friday after an incident where she allegedly cut a police officer with a knife. A neighbor named Raushae Jones said that the body had been discovered by Muzny’s family.

“I just pulled in right there, and the woman was already in the front crying and she was on the phone with somebody,” she said.

Muzny’s body was reportedly discovered around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Her parents were reportedly in shock and didn’t want to be on camera. They didn’t have any idea what could have happened.

The police say that the death remains under investigation, and the cause of death has not been revealed by the coroner’s office. Although there are reportedly no “obvious signs” of a homicide.

“They always seemed like nice people, so I didn’t really – I don’t know. It was just shocking,” Jones said.

Muzny’s neighbors are now reportedly concerned for their safety after the driver’s death. Jones told reporters that “nothing has happened here, like ever.”

Muzny was in the news early in January after she was arrested for allegedly attacking an employee of a nail salon, as well as a police officer that responded to the disturbance call. She allegedly yelled at the employee to stop speaking Vietnamese and then slapped her. Muzny then allegedly slashed at an officer’s ear with a pocket knife while her dog began pulling off the officer’s boot.

According to Oklahoma City police spokeswoman Megan Morgan, the District Attorney’s Office accepted charges for Assault & Battery on an Officer, three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault & Battery, Resisting an Officer, and Interfering with a 911 Call

Muzny had participated in two races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series during her career. One took place in 2011 and the other 2012. She was also part of the 2009 Toyota All-Star Showdown and 2009 Last Chance Open. She was once viewed as an up-and-coming racer, to the point that TV personality Jesse James raved about her skills.

“Candace is a very skilled and patient driver. The sky is the limit for her. And the best thing? She is not shooting for the stars,” James told The Orange County Register. “She’s humble and willing to put the time in and learn and take each step with confidence.”

(Photo Credit: Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR)