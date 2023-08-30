Nick Carter Hit With New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault

Nick Carter has been hit with a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault. TMZ reports that an anonymous woman is claiming the Backstreet Boys member forced himself on her multiple times in 2003 when she was 15 and he was 23. She also says the alleged incidents took place on the singer's yacht and tour bus, after Carter gave her alcohol.

Carter denies the accusations, with his lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr., stating that these claims were actually investigated two decades ago and police found no evidence, and ultimately dropped the case. Hayes Jr. says that the unnamed accuser is "repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint." He adds that this "doesn't make them any more true."

This marks the third sexual assault lawsuit filed against Carter in less than a year. In December, Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit claiming Carter raped her on the Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17, leaving her "infected with HPV." She claimed, "Carter tried to scare me into silence by saying no one would believe me if I told what happened," in a press conference, adding that Carter served her something called "VIP juice" before assaulting her. "He was nasty and threatening, saying I was going to jail if I told."

In April, Dream singer Melissa Schuman brought a lawsuit against Carter, reviving sexual assault allegations she made several years prior. The pop singer had originally brought a criminal complaint against the Backstreet Boys member back in 2017, but the District Attorney's office declined to prosecute. TMZ reported that Schuman "believes a new bill amending the statute of limitations for civil actions revives her claim," so she was hoping a judge would look at her case and agree.

In response, one of Nick's attorney, Liane K. Wakayama, told TMZ: "Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 – and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family." Liane continued, "In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."