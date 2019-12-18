Look: Cam Newton Embarks on Latest Santa 'Cam’s Surprise Sleigh' Charity Event Amid Injury

✖

The Carolina Panthers are preparing for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, but quarterback Cam Newton is not with his teammates. He is recovering from foot surgery and is using his free time to spread joy during the holiday season. As he revealed on Tuesday, Santa Cam was out providing donations for those in need.

According to a photo on Twitter, Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh made the first stop of the day at a local high school. Newton provided a $15,000 donation for Phillip O. Berry High School. These funds will be used to provide aid for the athletic department.

Newton posted photos of the event, showing himself meeting with members of the school and presenting the check. His recent surgery was very evident given that Newton still had a cast on his left foot.

Santa Cam and the sleigh landed at the first stop of the day - Phillip O. Berry High School! #SantaCamsSurpriseSleigh brought a $15K financial donation that will be used towards the school's athletic department. pic.twitter.com/sUYCL1cDuF — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) December 17, 2019

The financial donation was not the only gift to Phillip O. Berry High School. Santa Cam also revealed that fifth student-athletes were given Under Armour Sports Backpacks and Water Bottles. And with that, the sleigh headed to its next destination.

Newton later reappeared at Westerly Hills Elementary with more gifts in tow. He gave every school staff member a $100 Visa gift card to show his appreciation for the work that they were doing on a daily basis.

Newton was not done after stop number two. He, as well as the sleigh, headed on to the next destination to provide even more holiday gifts. Although he didn't reveal where he was headed. What he did show, however, was that his "sleigh" was actually a bright red Mercedes-Benz SUV with a fuzzy red nose on the grille. There were also some white SUVs, all of which had been provided by Hendrick Motors of Charlotte Mercedes-Benz!

While the former first overall pick hasn't been able to play the majority of the 2019 season, he has still been working in the community to benefit others. It didn't even matter that many Panthers fans were calling for him to be replaced by backup Kyle Allen on a permanent basis. Newton still fed those in need during Thanksgiving and later provided gifts for schools in the week leading up to Christmas.

