Cain Velasquez Confirms Retirement From MMA, Wants WWE Title

Cain Velasquez is ready to move on from the MMA world and be one of the top stars in the WWE. After signing a multi-year contract with the WWE, Velasquez went to social media to confirm his retirement from MMA. He also said his goal is the win the WWE Universal Title.

“To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love,” he said via Pro Wrestling Sheet. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion. There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it’s time for the next chapter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Velasquez continued by revealing his love for WWE.

“A year ago, when I went to my first WWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child. From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I’ve been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breath wrestling now. The contract is signed and I’m on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion.

“WWE Universe, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”

Velasquez made his WWE debut on the Fox premiere of Friday Night Smackdown and he took out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It was then reported he signed a contract with the WWE and he will face Lesnar at the WWE event Crown Jewel on Halloween for the WWE title. Velasquez has a history with Lensar as he beat him for the UFC heavyweight championship in 2010. When he spoke to PopCulture.com over the summer, Velasquez talked about his first experience in a pro wrestling ring which was the Triplemania XXVII event produced by the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide organization.

“It was awesome. Before the match, I had no idea what to expect,” Velasquez said.”I was like ‘this could be really good or this could be really bad.’ It was the first time doing it I was on the big show (the biggest show of the year). I was nervous. I was a little scared. But as soon as I went out there, all that went away. It was fun the whole time I was out there doing it. It was so surreal that we did the whole match and it was faster than I thought it would be. I can’t wait to do it again.”