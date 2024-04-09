Rickey Smiley Reveals How He Keeps His Personal Magic Alive While Mentoring Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2024 (Exclusive)

The 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) kicked off on April 4 and radio legend Rickey Smiley was there to capture the magic live. He not only hosted his show from the four-day immersive career and personal development workshop, but he also served as a mentor to students interested in careers in the communications industry. For the past 17 years, DDA has helped 100 high school students from across the country with a life-changing career and leadership experience. Selected students participate in sessions designed to inspire them to dream big and execute their dreams. They also attended in-depth workshops within their specific dreams and disciplines offered in the fields of business, entertainment, and sciences, and even career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

Smiley has been in comedy and radio for over 30 years. In his mentorship sessions with the students, he stressed the importance of hard work, but also referenced the need for balance, especially in a world where they're constantly connected via their phones because of the internet and social media. He knows it can be overwhelming and hard to shut off. With industry woes, it's even more difficult.

When PopCulture.com asked how he keeps his personal magic alive, aligned with the theme of the magic of Disney, his answer was simple: "Keeping everything simple, simplifying things, coming up with solutions," he told us. "I'm a solution-oriented type of person," he said, advising youngsters to try and be the same way. "You don't have to talk about the problem name, just get into a solution and streamline, downsize, simplify so your mind can have some peace. Try not to work too too."

As someone whose life has been about the hustle and being on the road, he's learned the importance of slowing down later in life. "I used to go on the road every weekend. I'm on the radio every morning and never had time for myself. So now I might do a show once or twice a month, and sit at home on a Saturday, sit on the porch, and watch birds and squirrels go fishing. And just enjoy simple stuff. Sometimes we have to get back to simplicity because life is really complicated. You've got to slow down and breathe. And when you slow down and breathe, it gives your brain an opportunity to create whatever. Turn your phone off, and put your phone down. And that the discipline can set in for you to continue to dream and continue to create."