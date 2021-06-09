Buff Bagwell Speaks out on Recent Arrest, Takes off Shirt to Flex Mid-Interview

✖

Buff Bagwell has broken his silence on his recent arrest. The 51-year old former WCW and WWE star recently spoke to TMZ Sports after being arrested for hit and run, open container, providing false information to police and other charges in Georgia. Bagwell was asked if he was okay, which led to him showing he's in a good place.

"Dude, I'm 245. I look absolutely incredible. I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel better than I've ever felt in my entire left," Bagwell said. He later added, "As you can see, if I'm in shape, Buff Bagwell is not hurting." Bagwell took his shirt off during the interview to prove that he's more than okay. But he is thankful for everyone who has reached out to him.

"I just don't understand why everybody's worrying," Bagwell said. "I just think, honest to God brother, I really, really am thankful for them reaching out with their prayers and I thank everybody for that. I just want to say I'm fine, thank you for your prayers. Without the wrestling fans, there is no Buff."

Bagwell was arrested in May near his home and was bonded out later that night. He received a $4,000 bond for five of the charges and a $10,000 bond for the other 12. Shortly after the arrest, Bagwell went to Facebook to tease his side of the story.

“There’s only two people that know the truth and guess who those two people are? God and Buff Bagwell," he said per Wrestling Inc. "Boone Promotions got very, very smart and are going to let me tell my side of the story. So, if you want to hear the truth about the incident on May 22, come to Big D Flea Market [June 19] and I will be there from 9 am until 2 pm, telling the absolute truth and anybody that knows Buff Bagwell knows I tell the absolute truth, whether it’s good or bad, and I’m telling you, I will be doing that. So if you want information on this, you need to get to it…”

Bagwell competed in WCW from 1991-2001 and is a five-time tag team champion. He won the title with 2 Cold Scorpio, The Patriot (twice), Scotty Riggs and Shane Douglas. Bagwell joined WWE when the company bought WCW in 2001 but was fired later that year. He also spent time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) while also working the independent circuit.