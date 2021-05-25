Former WWE and WCW Star Arrested on Multiple Charges

✖

Buff Bagwell, former WWE and WCW star, was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia on Saturday on numerous charges, according to the Georgia Gazette. The report says that Bagwell was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, speeding, failure to yield when entering an intersection and hit and run among others.

Bagwell was arrested near his home in Woodstock, Georgia on Saturday afternoon, as mentioned by Wrestling Inc. He was bonded out around 9:15 p.m. ET. He received a $4,000 bond for five of the charges and a $10,000 bond for the remaining 12. Bagwell has no attorney on file.

This comes nine months after Bagwell was hospitalized after a car crash in Cobb County. The 51-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a broken nose, and a torn right groin muscle.

"According to investigators, a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve," the report from the August incident reads. "The Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Chevrolet Tahoe then collided with the curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit (CCT) bus station."

Ron Gossett, an Atlanta wrestling promoter, gave an update on Bagwell's condition. "[Bagwell] text me tonight and is hoping to leave the hospital tomorrow," Gossett wrote on Wednesday. "But due to the terrible car wreck...he said he has some Bad injuries including..Broke ribs, broke right hip, broke left socket bone, broke nose, torn right groin muscle, lots of purple bruising. But No surgeries!"

Bagwell, whose real name is Marcus Bagwell, made his professional wrestling debut in 1990. He joined WCW in 1991 and was a five-time tag team champion. Bagwell won the title with 2 Cold Scorpio, the Patriot twice), Scotty Riggs and Shane Douglas. He was also a member of nWo from 1996-1999 and joined WWE when the company bought WCW in 2001. His time in WWE didn't last long as he was fired shortly after joining the company. Since then, Bagwell spent time with TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling) and on the independent circuit.