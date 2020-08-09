Bubba Wallace's 'Love Over Hate' Photo Has People Talking

Following a vacation midway through the 2020 Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace returned to the track for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in New Hampshire. Before heading to the track, he posted a photo on Twitter of his new t-shirt. The top featured text in various colors and delivered a message about "love over everything."

Given that Wallace has drawn considerable attention in recent months with his role in the ban of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events, his Black Lives Matter paint scheme during one race and the garage door rope pull with a noose handle, the expectation was that numerous Twitter users would weigh in after seeing his shirt. This is precisely what occurred as social media sounded off. Some people agree with Wallace and expressed appreciation for his t-shirt. Others, however, began criticizing the driver of the No. 43. Many referenced previous interviews about his fellow drivers and the time he threw water in Alex Bowman's face.