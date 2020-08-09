Bubba Wallace's 'Love Over Hate' Photo Has People Talking
Following a vacation midway through the 2020 Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace returned to the track for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in New Hampshire. Before heading to the track, he posted a photo on Twitter of his new t-shirt. The top featured text in various colors and delivered a message about "love over everything."
Given that Wallace has drawn considerable attention in recent months with his role in the ban of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events, his Black Lives Matter paint scheme during one race and the garage door rope pull with a noose handle, the expectation was that numerous Twitter users would weigh in after seeing his shirt. This is precisely what occurred as social media sounded off. Some people agree with Wallace and expressed appreciation for his t-shirt. Others, however, began criticizing the driver of the No. 43. Many referenced previous interviews about his fellow drivers and the time he threw water in Alex Bowman's face.
Love doesn’t win races. You would know.— GCulpepper (@gculpepperjr) August 1, 2020
prevnext
Looking sharp 👍🏽 I need this shirt too!— You (@luckiestmonkey) August 1, 2020
Got my hat yesterday. Was always an F1 and WRC fan. Now I’m enjoying NASCAR because of the stand you’ve all taken against racism. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/hNfNCR4WnD— joshForHumanRights (@joshstella) August 1, 2020
prevnext
The kind of love where you bash a Christian on live tv because you think he wrecked you? That kind of LOVE?— Brad Croft (@BradCroft) August 1, 2020
Funny that love gets in the way of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for you. I’ve found it only heightens them for me. I’m thankful I’m me.— Chris Creswell (@CCmusicdesign) August 1, 2020
prevnext
It’s 8-1-20 and Gene has yet to win a single race at any level of NASCAR. #winningexpert— Charles (@MojoCharles) August 2, 2020
Lol yep he threw water on someone 🤷🏼♀️other drivers have done worse AND it could have been the bottle. I've always wanted to litterally throw water on someone I'm not happy with 😁— Shonda Shaffner (@BCandCsMemaw) August 2, 2020
prevnext
Y’all really don’t like this man? Lol boy do I hope he ends up in the 42 car next year.— Tyler Welch (@CoachTwelch11) August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
prevnext
What would you know about love? Your actions sure haven't shown it.— 🇺🇸helen huggins🇺🇸 (@hh_helen46) August 2, 2020
He's outdriving Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman in points.— DJF (@DJF_62) August 1, 2020
prevnext
While you’re at it, name ALL of the NASCAR drivers that have ZERO wins. You state that as if he were alone.— D.C. Landers (@dclanders) August 1, 2020
Nope he is actually getting a promotion to a better team in 2021. So i guess that means bubba is #winning Unlike your boy in every swing state.— Charles (@MojoCharles) August 2, 2020
prev
Keep changing NASCAR for the better. Fifteen years ago, I quit watching NASCAR for various reasons (one being that I could no longer stand a former driver's ego). Because of your actions, I have started watching races again.— Jennifer Bice (@jenniferbice) August 1, 2020