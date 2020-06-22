Bubba Wallace: LeBron James Speaks out About Noose Found in NASCAR Driver's Stall

✖

Bubba Wallace has the support of one of the biggest sports stars in the world. When LeBron James heard about the noose found in Wallace's stall at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star sent him a message on Twitter. James, who is known for speaking out against racism, told Wallace to continue to stand up for what he believes in while giving praise to NASCAR.

"Sickening!" James wrote. "@BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!" Wallace never saw the noose, but it was reported quickly and NASCAR immediately started an investigation.

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement Sunday evening. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." Wallace also reacted to the news by releasing his own statement on social media.

Wallace started off by saying the noose found in his stall is a "painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." But as upset Wallace was about the noose, he also appreciated the support he was receiving being leading the way for NASCAR to make big changes.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage," Wallace wrote. "Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming to everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. "As my mother told me today, 'They are just trying to scare you.' This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

Before Monday's race, all the drivers got together and pushed Wallace's car to the from of the starting grid on pit road. The drivers also reportedly stood alongside Wallace's car during the national anthem.