NASCAR Drivers Reportedly Planning to Stand Around Bubba Wallace's Car for National Anthem Ahead of Geico 500

NASCAR drivers are going to stand with Bubba Wallace before the start of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. According to motorsports reporter Dustin Albino, all the drivers are planning to support Wallace by "pushing [his car] to the front of the grid in unison." Everyone will then stand around the car at the start of the national anthem. This comes one day after a noose was found at Wallace's garage at Talladega Speedway. Fellow NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto announced on Twitter NASCAR has something special planned pre-race, but didn't mention anything about Wallace's car.

NASCAR released a statement on the situation on Sunday night and already started an investigation. "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR stated. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." Wallace didn't see the noose but went to social media to express his disappointment that something like this happened.

Today during pre-race we will show the world what LOVE for one another looks like. Love for the entire human race. No politics, no agenda or narrative, no attacking people for their views, just love and spreading positivity. We can’t let terrible people drag us down — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) June 22, 2020

In his statement, Wallace said the noose was a "painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." However, Wallace appreciated the support he has received for the last few weeks as he raises awareness to racial and social injustice. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage," Wallace wrote. "Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming to everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."

The noose being discovered in Wallace's garage comes after NASCAR announced it has banned Confederate flags at races. But on Sunday, a large Confederate flag banner flew over Talladega Superspeedway within the writing "Defund NASCAR."