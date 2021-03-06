Browns Player's 9-Month-Old Son Hospitalized With COVID-19

✖

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers from social media users. He posted a message on Twitter Sunday and revealed that his 9-month-old son had been hospitalized. The infant woke up in his own blood and tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’m asking everyone that this tweet comes across to please just take a second and say a prayer for our son Christian," Switzer tweeted on Saturday. "He’s 9 months and currently in the hospital after he woke up in his blood. He’s Covid positive." This tweet prompted several responses from supporters, including NFL analysts and former teammates.

"Sorry to hear this Switz! Praying for Christian’s swift and complete healing. May God strengthen and comfort you and Gabie," wrote Steelers' backup Josh Dobbs. He was one of the many people offering support on social media after hearing the heartbreaking news, a list that also included Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt and former NFL defender Darius Butler.

Weeks prior to revealing that Christian was in the hospital with coronavirus, Switzer posted a series of happy photos of him, his wife, and their child. The trio held hands in one photo and then sat together in another. Switzer wrote in the caption that he is "very blessed" to have both Gabie and Christian in his life.

"I’m so appreciative of the realness and authenticity of our marriage," Switzer wrote in the caption. "We’re truly doing life together and learning as we go. And look at this little human who joined the ride! I’m very blessed to have both of you. [Happy Valentines Day]"

A former standout receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Switzer entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He landed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent one season with the team while primarily playing on special teams and scoring one punt return touchdown. The team traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders during the offseason, but the Silver and Black traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season began.

Switzer spent two seasons with the Steelers (2018 and 2019). He started one game during his tenure and caught 44 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown. He then signed with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad during the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the team, which will keep him in Ohio through 2021.