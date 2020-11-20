Browns' Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

✖

Myles Garrett will likely not play on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that the 24-year old All-Pro defensive end had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is unknown if Garrett tested positive for COVID-19, and the team never disclosed that information.

According to ESPN, Garrett will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Earlier this week, the Browns placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin and kicker Codey Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in contact with an outside practitioner who had tested positive for the virus. It's possible both could return to the team on Sunday. Garrett didn't report to practice on Wednesday as he was not feeling well. The team did announce a player tested positive for COVID-19 and that "zero high-risk contacts have been identified."

Not having Garrett in the lineup will be a big loss for the Browns, who are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Garrett has been one of the league's top players, leading the NFL in sacks with 9.5 and forced fumbles with four. He's on track to win numerous awards this season after his 2019 season was cut short due to him being suspended late in the year. In November of last year, Garrett got into a fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and struck him on the head with his helmet. Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur against him and appealed the suspension.

When talking about why he didn't want the accusation in his appeal leaked, Garrett said to Sports Illustrated: "Because I didn't want to try to use it as justification for my actions, because there's nothing to justify. Like, there's nothing that I can say or do to justify what I did on that day. I'm not saying it to justify that I didn't do anything wrong."

The Browns drafted Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team after recording seven sacks and one forced fumble. He was named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Second Team in 2018 after registering 44 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended. Before his 2019 season came to an end, Garrett posted 10 sacks.