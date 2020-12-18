Browns' Jarvis Landry Calls Ravens' Marcus Peters a 'Coward' for Spitting at Him

✖

Jarvis Landry has a big problem with Marcus Peters. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver spoke to reporters on Thursday and called the Baltimore Ravens cornerback "a coward" for appearing to spit at him during the game on Monday night. Video of the broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned when it happened.

"He’s a coward," Landry said after practice on Thursday as the Associated Press reported. "He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there." Peters could be punished for the incident, and that announcement could come on Saturday. The Ravens cornerback released a statement and denied spitting at Landy.

"I didn't spit at Jarvis," Peters said. "Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple."

The Ravens ended up winning the game against the Browns 47-42. Per the AP, Peters was filmed by a teammate cooling Landry and injured Odell Beckham Jr. "homegirls." Both teams are battling to playing in the postseason, and it's possible the Browns and Ravens could face each other in the playoffs.

"I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember," Landry said, while also adding he doesn’t have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it." The Browns are Ravens are bitter rivals, and this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground. However, what Humphrey allegedly did could be in response to being punched by Beckham.

"Marlon played a really good game against him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said when talking about the incident last year. "Beckham played a really good game, and it was a great battle between those two guys. Tempers flared right there. I just don’t want the penalty."