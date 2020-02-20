Browns’ Greg Robinson Caught With 157 Pounds of Weed, Could Face 20 Years in Prison

NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson and former NFL wide receiver Quan Bray were arrested at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the United States and Mexico border this week, according to the Department of Justice at the Western District of Texas. Adam Schefter of ESPN obtained the statement, which said that Robinson and Bray were in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana that was stored in several large duffel bags in the rear cargo area of a vehicle they were in. If convicted, Robinson and Bray could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The statement said Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles on Sunday, who arranged an Uber driver he met in 2018 to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the three reached El Paso, Robinson told Bray to drive. When they reached the Sierra Blanca checkpoint Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and he would pay him to do so. The individual refused and told Robinson he or she wouldn’t have agreed to this if he or she had known there were drugs in the car.

Robinson, 27, is set to become a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns have no intention of re-signing Robinson, and with this incident, it’s likely a number of teams will stay away from him.

Robinson was drafted by St. Louis Rams No. 2 overall in 2014 out of Auburn. He has played in 73 games with 61 starts. Before he was drafted, Robinson was projected to be one of the best left tackles in the game.

“Big, strong, athletic, overpowering left tackle with the raw potential to become a premiere, franchise left tackle,” NFL.com’s Nolan Nawrocki said in his scouting report. “Is only a third-year sophomore and two-year starter and still must improve his hand use, footwork and technique. However, he is undeniably gifted and capable of walking into a starting-left-tackle job in the pros and paving the way in the run game.”

Bray also played college football at Auburn and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans and he currently plays for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.