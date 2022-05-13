Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado

✖

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Arapahoe County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, according to multiple reports. A rep for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports the 23-year-old was taken into custody and is currently in jail.

"Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co. sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co. jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to Twitter, per ESPN.

The Broncos have yet to comment on the situation. They are currently in their offseason program, and Jeudy has been a regular attendee. Jeudy is entering his third season with the Broncos after being drafted by the team at No. 15 overall in 2020. He had a strong rookie season, catching 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He took a step back in 2021 due to injuries and finished the year with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Jeudy talked about what he learned from his rookie season. "What I took away is that you just have to take advantage of your opportunities," Jeudy said. "For me, I feel like the drops took away from a lot of my opportunities. If I had never had 10 or 11 drops, I probably would have had the season I was looking forward to having. Basically, having those drops took away from the season I wanted it to be. It's just taking advantage of the opportunities to catch the ball, look the ball in. That's the biggest thing for me."

This week, Jeudy talked about the Broncos trading for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson and what it means for his career. "He could help me a lot, he's a great quarterback, a Hall of Fame quarterback that came to the offense as a leader," Jeudy said, per ESPN. "[He is] getting me better as well. He's going to help me a lot this year. ... Just the energy. [He's] always uplifting guys and always motivating guys to go out there and keep working hard ... he's the guy that comes up and gets your mind right for it."