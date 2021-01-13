Watch: Brett Favre Shows off Arm in New Training Video

✖

Brett Favre still looks like he can play for an NFL team today. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback went to Twitter to post a video of himself training. Favre is outside throwing a football through a tire hanging on a tree. The onlookers asked if the ball went through the tire.

"Well, what did you expect?" Favre asked. "Camera was rolling, right?" Favre still has the arm to play but is not making a comeback. In 2019, Favre had NFL fans buzzing when he announced he was going to come out of retirement and play in 2020. Favre quickly deleted the post and told TMZ his account was hacked. In September of that year, Favre's family asked if he would return to the league after Andrew Luck announced his retirement.

Back in training 💪 pic.twitter.com/y5ga2mCi55 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 13, 2021

"No teams called, but I had a lot of friends and family, you know, 'Hey, the Colts could use ya,'" Favre said to TMZ. “No, they couldn't use me. I squashed that very quickly,” he said. "It's really comical at this point because look, I'll be 50 in three or four weeks. And, I've been far enough removed from football that I can't even believe people would think that I would consider coming back."

Favre hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game. He's a three-time winner of the MVP award and led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl twice, winning it all in 1996. Favre is a member of the 1990's All-Decade Team and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team last year.

Currently, Favre is showing support for this year's Packers team who finished the 2020 regular season with a 13-3 record. They will face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday and are looking to win their first Super Bowl in 10 years. Favre recently talked to Aaron Rodgers about the 2020 season and him possibly winning his third MVP award.

"You know, it would mean a lot to win MVP," Rodgers said to Favre on SiriusXM Blitz, as reported by Sports Illustrated. "I think it would mean a lot because doing it in multiple systems is pretty cool. Like Brett said, we are still running some of the stuff that we’ve run over the years, West Coast roots, but to do it in a different system is pretty special.”