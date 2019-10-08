Braves’ Freddie Freeman Faces Backlash for Lackluster Playoff Performance

Atlanta Braves first baseman and MVP candidate Freddie Freeman is getting some heat for his performance in the playoffs. Right now, the Braves are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals 2-2 in the series and both teams will square off in a do-or-die game on Wednesday. And fans are wondering what is wrong with the star Braves player?

In his last 12 games of the regular season, Freddie Freeman hit .111/.267/.139 In this series he’s 2-12 with a HR, single, walk, and 2 SOs https://t.co/0pmP6RGNR2 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 7, 2019

I will be *very* interested to see how Freddie Freeman is covered this evening. (He’s 2 for 16 in the series) — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) October 7, 2019

Games 2-4 have been the worst 3 games I’ve ever seen Freddie Freeman play and he deserves every bit of the beating he’s taking because he wanted to talk about Ronald Acuña Jr. after Game 1. — Braves by 90 (@NLEastChampions) October 7, 2019

In the fourth game of the Divisional Series, Freeman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. In the series overall, Freeman has gone 2-for-16, but this trend did not start in the playoffs. Pro Baseball reference mentioned Freeman batted .111 in his last 12 games of the regular season. So while fans may love Freeman, they are not happy with him right now.

Freeman was dealing with an injury towards the end of the season, so could that be a reason he’s not playing up to his standards.

I hate that the worst game of Freddie Freeman’s storied career happened today. The bone spurs must be worse than we know. — Adam Edelen (@adamhedelen) October 7, 2019

“Obviously it’s not what I want it to be, but it’s not affecting anything.” Freddie Freeman describes how his elbow is feeling and explains why he’s in today’s lineup. pic.twitter.com/qTYl6KcszS — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 29, 2019

After Game 4, Freeman talked about his play the last month and he knows he needs to step up in order for the Braves to advance in the playoffs.

“Unfortunately it’s been a rough 4 weeks for me. So hopefully it’s all leading into a wonderful Game 5,” he said to David O’Brien of The Athletic. That’s all I can think about right now, stay positive and get ready for Game 5 and get that big hit when they need me…I have no problems, just not hitting.”

There are fans who are not concerned with Freeman. He has been the team’s best player the past decade and he’s earned to play in the postseason despite his struggles.

You can save your dumb “Freddie Freeman sucks” takes for someone else because I promise we don’t want to hear them. He’s playing through an injury. He’s been with this franchise when we could barely win 60 games. Get out of our mentions with that nonsense. — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) October 7, 2019

He doesn’t suck. That’s for sure. But he’s currently broken and it’s a shame because we need him so much. — Zach (@Zaxbyyy) October 7, 2019

Freeman ended the 2019 season with a .295 batting average, a career-high 38 home runs and a career-high 121 RBIs.