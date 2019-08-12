US Veterans Shown First-Class Treatment at Denver Broncos Training Camp Through Operation Warrior Wishes

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley hasn’t been in the league since 2013, but he is still working with the NFL to make a difference in the community. The two-time Super Bowl winner proved this on Monday when he hosted a group of veterans at Denver Broncos training camp. This is an annual tradition for the team, and who is a better host than a man that once caught a miraculous game-winning touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals?

This visit to Broncos training camp was made possible by a nonprofit organization known as Warrior Wishes, which aims to “honor heroes, keep legacies alive, and provide-once-in-a-lifetime experiences to warriors from the Battlefields to the Ballfields.” Through events put on by this organization, veterans have been able to visit all 32 NFL teams and spend time with their favorite players. Some get to visit the Super Bowl while others head to their favorite team’s home for a critical matchup with a rival. One group of veterans even headed to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@bstokley14 hosted U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro (fourth from left) and a group of veterans through Operation Warrior Wishes at Broncos training camp practice today. Del Toro received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2017 ESPY’s. pic.twitter.com/VlU92mnrHx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2019

Stokley is the latest in a long line of NFL stars taking time to show their appreciation for those in the military. For example, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently signed autographs for every military member in attendance at practice. He refused to leave until every single person had an autograph, and he even spent time taking selfies.

Similarly, former Vikings, Chiefs, Panthers, and Bears defensive end Jared Allen has been integral in building housing for wounded veterans. Through his foundation, Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors, the mulleted pass rusher has helped build or remodel injury-specific, accessible homes for veterans that were critically injured in the course of their service. The Foundation also ensures that the veterans do not have to worry about the mortgage.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 1999, Stokley spent 15 years in the league, serving as one of the more underrated slot receivers. He played for the Ravens, Broncos, Colts, Giants, and Seahawks while winning the Super Bowl two separate times. Stokley only topped 1,000 receiving yards once in his career, but he still served as a reliable weapon while piling up 39 touchdowns and 5,339 receiving yards.