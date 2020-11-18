Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr. Surprises Young Fan in 'Steve on Watch' Exclusive Clip

✖

Steve Harvey revealed a special surprise to a young boxer. On the latest episode of STEVE on Watch, Harvey had Ruby, a 6-year-old boxer, as a guest. She said her idol is Errol Spence Jr. who is the unified boxing welterweight champion. At the start of the exclusive clip, Harvey told Ruby and her father, "I got somebody I want you to say hello to," and Spence shows up on the screen.

Ruby and her father began to cry, and Spence said, "I really appreciate what you doing." Ruby's father said they appreciate Spence for appearing on the show, and Spence replied, "That's love right there," Ruby couldn't say anything as she was very emotional. Spence also said "That's motivating right there," when seeing Ruby with her father. Ruby has made appearances a various shows recently after being seen boxing with her father. Good Morning America shared a video of Ruby showing off her boxing skills, which has been viewed over 60,000 times.

It makes sense for Ruby to be a fan of Spence who is one of the top boxers in the world. The 30-year old has yet to lose a fight and has been a champion since 2017. In his most recent fight, which was in September 2019, Spence took on Shawn Porter and won via split decision. He was able to retain the IBF welterweight title while winning the WBC welterweight championship. Shortly after the fight, Spence was involved in a serious car accident.

"A Year today...I don’t know how or why I got saved but thank God for the thought of leaving my lil girls & them growing up without me still f— with me but I’m triple blessed & must be here for a reason," Spence wrote in an Instagram post back in October. Spence is now 100 percent healthy and will defend his titles against Danny Garcia on Dec. 5 in Arlington, Texas.

"I feel like I’m 100% physically," Spence said to Ring TV last week. "We’ve been training hard and staying focused. I can’t wait to give my hometown fans something to cheer for when I defend my title against a great opponent. "I didn't want any tune-up fights. I wanted someone who is tough and who could push me to the limit, so I can get back to being Errol Spence Jr." Fans can watch Spence on STEVE on Watch, Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. ET on Facebook Watch