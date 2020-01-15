Boxer Tyson Fury Says He’s Masturbating 7 Times a Day Ahead of Deontay Wilder Fight to Keep ‘Testosterone Pumping’

Boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are both undefeated in their professional careers, but that will change after their upcoming fight in February. One man will walk away with the victory, and Fury is taking every step possible to make this happen. In fact, he told reporters that he has been frequently masturbating as the bout draws near.

“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, I’m drinking eight liters of water a day,” Fury said during a recent press conference. “I don’t know if that really matters on the night. It didn’t matter before, but if it’s gonna give me an edge on this fight, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. I gotta keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.”

Fury has been completely changing his schedule in preparation for the bout, and it has not all been limited to his testosterone-boosting methods. The boxer has also been cutting out Diet Coke, which is his favorite drink. He is used to downing several Diet Cokes while training for a fight, but he is saving the drinks for after he achieves victory.

In addition, Fury has been going to sleep every night at 9:30 and waking up at 7 a.m. He has felt “fresh as a daisy” due to the adjusted sleep schedule. Finally, Fury has eliminated distractions from his life. This includes his phone, which has been put away until the fight is over.

Fury has predicted a victory for himself, saying that he will knock out Wilder in the second round. The heavyweight has responded and said that this will not happen. In fact, he made a bold claim to back up his viewpoint.

“I already have six years left in the sport, but if he gets me out in the 2nd round? Knock me out? I’m done, bro. I’m done. Period,” Wilder told TMZ recently. He also recommended that Fury take care of his body and use some good lotion.

Fury and Wilder will face off at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 22. The 31-year-old boxer has intentions of capturing the WBC heavyweight title from Wilder and believes that his new sleep and masturbation schedule will play a role in this victory.

Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images