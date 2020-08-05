Boxer Travell Mazion Was Speeding Ahead of Fatal Crash, Authorities Say

✖

Boxer Travell Mazion died on July 15 in a car crash in Austin, Texas. Now authorities have provided more information about the incident. They revealed that the 24-year-old was speeding ahead of the fatal crash and that he crossed over the centerline.

TMZ obtained a copy of the crash report, which stated that the fatal incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on a clear night. The police said that the road was dry but that the area of the crash was not well lit. Additionally, officers said in the report that Mazion was speeding as he entered a curve in the road. He then crossed the centerline, clipped a car and then crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The report did not reveal the speed of Mazion's vehicle, but it did clarify that he was wearing a seatbelt. Authorities pronounced him dead minutes after the crash but did not test him for drugs or alcohol at the scene. The other driver in the crash, a 61-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send out heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace," said Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in a statement. The famed boxer also weighed in and stated that Mazion "was taken too soon."

"I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ," De La Hoya tweeted in response to Mazion's death.

A rising star in the boxing world, Mazion made his debut in 2013 and compiled a record of 16-0, including 12 wins by knockout. In January 2020, he faced off with Fernando Castañeda for the vacant WBC-NABF super welterweight title. This fight only lasted 58 seconds after Mazion secured a knockout victory in the first round. He held the title until his death in the car crash.

"Travell I watched you grow up in the gym since you were a little kid, trained with you, helped train you, and I can't believe you're gone. Life cut short with so much ahead of you. I'm in tears right now," said Brian Marshall, Mazion's former coach.