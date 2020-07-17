Travell Mazion, Boxer and Super Welterweight Champ, Dead at 24

✖

Travell Mazion, a pro boxer who recently won the super welterweight title, died in a car crash in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. He was 24 years old. The Texas Public Department of Public safety told TMZ that Mazion was driving his 2010 Cadillac STS when he suddenly crossed the center median into oncoming traffic. It's not clear how Mazion got off course, but he struck the rear quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra before colliding head-on with a Honda Pilot. Law enforcement told TMZ Mazion died on the scene, and the driver of the Honda, a 61-year old man, died at a local hospital.

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions represented Mazion and issued a statement, saying: "Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send out heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace." De La Hoya also reacted to the news of Mazion's death, stating he was taken too soon.

"I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon!" De La Hoya wrote on Twitter. "Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ."

Brian Marshall, Mazion's former coach, also issued a statement on Twitter. He wrote: "Travell I watched you grow up in the gym since you were a little kid, trained with you, helped train you, and I can't believe you're gone. Life cut short with so much ahead of you. I'm in tears right now."

Back in January, Mazion defended Fernando Castaneda to win the WBC-NABF super welterweight championship. With a 17-0 record in his boxing career, Mazion was clearly one of the rising stars in the industry. "Whatever they throw at me, I’m going to take," Mazion said in an interview with Boxing Insider back in May. When it comes to his fighting style, Mazion was the type of person "who's going to talk crap and call you out. I get along with anyone or anybody." Mazion started his boxing career in 2013 with a win against Ricky Young. In his 17 matches, 13 of those wins were by knockouts with the other four being unanimous decisions.