Boxer Dies After Trying to Fight Invisible Opponent in Middle of Match

A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight, walked away from his opponent, and threw punches in the direction of an empty corner of the ring has died of a brain injury. Boxing South Africa (BSA) said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi had passed away on June 7 after being induced into a coma following a fight the night of June 5 in the eastern city of Durban. He was 24 years old.

In a nationally televised 10-round fight, Buthelezi faced fellow countryman Siphesihle Mntungwa for the WBF All Africa lightweight title. However, the referee stopped the match after Buthelezi appeared to shadowbox an invisible opponent. In the fight footage, Mntungwa is shown falling through the ropes, and, after the fight was restarted, Buthelezi starts moving towards an empty corner where he begins throwing punches.

Mntungwa was just knocked through the ropes by Buthelezi. Buthelezi stepped back as the referee separated them while Mntungwa regained his balance. Buthelezi then walked away from his opponent into the corner on the next call to box while throwing punches, according to ESPN. When Buthelezi slumped against the ropes in the corner, the referee stopped the fight. Mntungwa was declared the winner, and Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

He was subsequently placed into an induced coma for bleeding in his brain. In a statement released jointly with the athlete's family, the BSA announced that he'd "succumbed to the injury."

They called Buthelezi "a great boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring."Towards the end of his bout, Mr. Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital, and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible, but he, however, succumbed to the injury," the statement said.

Trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said on June 5 that Buthelezi was in perfect shape before the bout. "There wasn't anything untoward in the fight and in training," Mngomezulu said per News24. "He was leading the fight on points before the unfortunate incident occurred."

"I really can't explain what happened, to be honest. It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight."

Ring announcer Sipho Mashego told ESPN that Buthelezi had been in complete control of the fight and that the crowd was in disbelief at his sudden behavior change. "Simiso was dictating terms, he was actually controlling the fight from Round 1. He didn't take any punishment from his opponent," Mashego said.

"But this was the last round, with 14 seconds to go, and his opponent fell out of the ring. [Buthelezi] then started swinging wildly, and no one understood what was going on. It was bizarre." Boxing South Africa said it would conduct an independent medical review of the incident.