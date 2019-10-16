Boxer Patrick Day Dead at 27 Following Emergency Brain Surgery for Head Injuries

Wednesday, boxer Patrick Day passed away after suffering a traumatic brain in his bout with opponent Charles Conwell. He had originally been rushed to the hospital on Saturday night for emergency brain surgery but suffered a seizure en route. He was intubated and later remained in a coma early in the week. According to boxing promoter Lou DiBella, he was in extremely critical condition.

Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.

DiBella confirmed the news of Day’s passing on Wednesday afternoon, releasing a statement. He expressed gratitude on behalf of Day’s family for all of the prayers and expressions of support.

Back in 2012, Day was the New York Daily News Golden Gloves Champion after winning two Nationals titles as an amateur. He was also named the USA Boxing welterweight national champion and the Sugar Ray Robinson Outstanding Athlete award recipient. Day was named a 2012 US Olympic alternate.

In 2013, Day turned pro and ultimately became a welterweight contender. He won the WBC Continental Americas championship in 2017, as well as the IBF Intercontinental championship in 2019. He was even rated in the top-10 by both the WBC and the IBF in June 2019.

According to DiBella’s statement, Day did not actually need to box, but it was what he pursued as his passion. He attended college and earned an Associate’s degree in food and nutrition from Nassau Community College. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in health and wellness from Kaplan University. He had many potential careers to pursue, but he loved to enter the ring.

“Patrick Day didn’t need to box,” DiBella said. “He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living. He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”