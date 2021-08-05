Bobby Eaton, Wrestling Legend, Dead at 62

✖

Bobby Eaton, a pro wrestling legend known for his time in NWA and WCW, died on Wednesday, his sister announced on Thursday morning. He was 62 years old. The cause of death was not announced as Debbie Eaton Lewis was still gathering the details.

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details I will post them," Lewis wrote on Facebook. "Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn. She found him and she just lost her mom a little over a month ago."

The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam pic.twitter.com/8jaqErv2bc — NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2021

Eaton made his pro wrestling debut in 1976. He was called "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and was a former NWA Team Champion as a member of the Midnight Express - first with Dennis Condrey and then with "Sweet" Dan Lane. When NWA turned into WCW, Eaton won the Tag Team title with the legendary Arn Anderson and also won the World Television Championship.

"So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton!" Ric Flair wrote on Twitter. Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace!" Eaton left WCW in 2000 and then was part of the independent circuit for 15 years.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Eaton. He was a fabulous in ring talent and a much better human outside the squared circle. I was there when Bill Watts created the Midnight Express and will always cherish those times. RIP Beautiful Bobby. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/7qTTmUjVU1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 5, 2021

"WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62," WWE wrote in a statement. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time during his nearly 40-year career. Eaton broke in at the age of 17 with NWA Mid-America and in just two years captured his first championship by teaming with Leapin’ Lanny Poffo to claim the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles." Eaton was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2009.