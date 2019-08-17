Former WWE Star Big Show Credits Weight Loss to John Cena Motivation

Big Show, who is also known as Paul Wight, has been away from the ring since November 2018. The 7-foot WWE superstar has been recovering from his hamstring injury and hip surgery, but that doesn’t mean that he has simply been sitting idle at home. Instead, Big Show has been grinding in the gym to get in tip-top shape, and the results have been staggering.

In a WWE Network documentary, Rebuilding Big Show, Wight explained how he made these changes and what ultimately forced him to drop considerable weight and get in the best shape of his life.

One factor was Big Show reaching the age of 46, where Andre the Giant died, but there was also another individual that made a very big difference in his journey. Big Show believes that this transformation would not have been possible without the influence of fellow wrestling star John Cena.

“John and I were joking back and forth, and we were talking about something, and I was making a joke about, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to go out and get me some abs, and be a bodybuilder,’” Wight said in the film. “I said, ‘Who would want to see a giant with abs?’ John just looked at me deadpan and goes, ‘Yeah. A giant with abs — who would want to see that?’ And he walked off.

“This is coming from a guy who I have the utmost respect for, for his work ethic, his commitment to our industry, his commitment to setting the bar, as far as he’s on time, everything’s 100 percent, the way he works his body, the way he takes care of himself, the way he lives by example and the way he gives back. So, this is someone that I respect, and the way John hit me with that comment, for once in forty-something years, lit a fire under my big fat ass, a huge fire, and I went and found Dodd Romero.”

Romero is a celebrity trainer that has also worked to transform Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, as well as many other top figures in the business. Instead of simply focusing on a training regimen, however, Romero also cracks down on nutrition. As the old adage says, “abs are made in the kitchen,” and Romero’s clients are a testament to this.

So far, the early results are extremely positive for Big Show. At nearly 50 years old, he is in impressive shape and only continues to improve on a daily basis. If he keeps working in the gym and eating clean, he will be showing off those abs that were mentioned by John Cena.