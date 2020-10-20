'Big Brother' Alum Paulie Calafiore Aims to Join Olympic Bobsledding Team

✖

Big Brother alum Paulie Calafiore had hopes of taking part in Big Brother All-Stars but did not make the final cast list. Now he is spending his time pursuing a new career path instead of heading to the house for three months. Calafiore is striving to join the Olympic bobsledding team.

According to TMZ, Calafiore former Olympian Lolo Jones recommended the Big Brother alum for a spot on the team. He does not have a history in the sport and reportedly said that his knowledge of bobsledding came from watching Cool Runnings. Despite the interesting answer to the Olympic coaches, Calafiore is reportedly dedicated to his pursuit of a spot on the team. If he makes the team, the Big Brother alum could head to Beijing in 2022 for the Winter Olympics.

While Calafiore has remained in training for five months, he had to make some adjustments to his schedule due to COVID-19. He remained in quarantine but put together a team to help him reach his goals. He brought on a nutritionist, strength coach and three other specialists to help him get better.

The outlet spoke to sources close to the former Big Brother star and learned about his training routine. Calafiore does 2-3 hours of virtual mobility and flexibility, as well as 2-3 hours of strength training and sprinting sessions. The sessions take place in both Montana and South Carolina. He also adheres to a strict 5,000-calorie diet.

According to TMZ, Calafiore recently took part in a virtual combine to see where he stacks up. The tests include his sprint time and his weights on unspecified lifts. Calafiore reportedly had "incredible stats." Now he is remaining in quarantine for two weeks at the Lake Placid Olympic Training Facility. Once he finishes this time away from other people, he will head to the bobsled push track for more training.

Calafiore has routinely provided updates about his training via his Instagram page. The 1stPhorm athlete has shown his improvements on the back squat, power clean and other movements. He has made major improvements, including hitting a 400-pound back squat after four weeks of working on the movement with his coaches. Now he has a new goal of 450 pounds.

While there were some people on social media criticizing his form on certain movements, Calafiore expressed excitement about his progress. He has a focus on building his strength, which will be critical while pursuing a spot on the Olympic bobsledding team.